Davis R M Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.1% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $165,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $72,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 45,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 109,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,436,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,486,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.74.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

