DECOIN Market Capitalization Hits $6.50 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $57.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009546 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001454 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,006,736 coins and its circulating supply is 56,228,568 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

