Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Short Interest Update

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DLCA stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 871,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 325,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 856,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 243,884 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 640,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 76,348 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,767,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 564,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

