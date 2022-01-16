DeFi Pulse Index Reaches Market Cap of $144.76 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for $258.98 or 0.00602902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $144.76 million and $943,683.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol . The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

