DeFine (DFA) Price Reaches $1.62

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One DeFine coin can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00003756 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFine has a market cap of $91.03 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFine has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFine alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00064204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.06 or 0.07772624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,111.87 or 0.99936439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008238 BTC.

DeFine Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.