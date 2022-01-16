Degenerator 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00317315 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00020910 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009526 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002989 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016310 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.