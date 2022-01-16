Degenerator (MEME) Hits 1-Day Volume of $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00325829 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009728 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003073 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

