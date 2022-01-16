Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHER. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €156.50 ($177.84).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER opened at €78.52 ($89.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €104.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €113.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($165.23).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.