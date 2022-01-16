Delphy (DPY) Trading 64.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 63.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $911,462.51 and approximately $251,874.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 64.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00060099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

