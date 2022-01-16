Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $50.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

DAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,627,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

