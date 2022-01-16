DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the December 15th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 275.6 days.

DNACF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.25. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254. DeNA has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DeNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

