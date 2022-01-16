DerivaDAO (DDX) Trading 5.5% Lower This Week

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.51 or 0.00008170 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $91.61 million and $200,662.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00071952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.77 or 0.07741719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,855.98 or 0.99730132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00069959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008154 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

