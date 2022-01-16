Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 29,430 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

TOL opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

