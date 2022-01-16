Deutsche Bank AG Buys 15,772 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $204.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

