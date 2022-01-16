Deutsche Bank AG Buys 45,851 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 45.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,851 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 57.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 37,960 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 103,145.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $950.59 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.75%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

