Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 750.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 470.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $105.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average is $80.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,725 shares of company stock worth $5,530,935 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.