Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,136 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Vedanta by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,182,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,371 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vedanta by 2.2% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,056,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vedanta by 17.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,204,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 182,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vedanta by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 42,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vedanta by 214.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of VEDL opened at $16.50 on Friday. Vedanta Limited has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.