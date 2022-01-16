Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $122.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.28.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,185,428 shares of company stock valued at $97,611,276 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 132,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

