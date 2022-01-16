Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Redrow (LON:RDW) Target Price to GBX 801

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 809 ($10.98) to GBX 801 ($10.87) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.22) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.81) to GBX 890 ($12.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.22) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($13.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 814.73 ($11.06).

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 637 ($8.65) on Friday. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 511 ($6.94) and a one year high of GBX 743.60 ($10.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 668.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 662.98. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.66) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,560.91).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.