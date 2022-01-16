Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €75.05 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($85.28) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.31 ($75.36).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €54.13 ($61.51) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.44. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

