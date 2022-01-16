Digital Reserve Currency One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,020.00 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $909,622.10 and $15,020.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.56 or 0.00328649 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.