DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 323,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,914,189 shares.The stock last traded at $7.66 and had previously closed at $7.91.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,376,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,323,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after buying an additional 2,226,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 282,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

