DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.27.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN stock opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $473,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,584 shares of company stock worth $12,837,109.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.