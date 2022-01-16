DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 63,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,174,692 shares.The stock last traded at $61.86 and had previously closed at $65.42.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.02.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $7,320,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $626,937.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,584 shares of company stock valued at $12,837,109 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 483.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $1,878,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at $7,122,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at $6,055,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

