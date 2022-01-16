Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $240,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $283,000.

DFAU stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

