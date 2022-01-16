Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 90.9% in December

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DSCSY stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. Disco has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $81.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

