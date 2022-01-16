Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stake Lifted by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 510.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.1% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $30.40 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

