DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.63.

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51. DISH Network has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 236.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

