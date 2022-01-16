DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNBBY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 187.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 179.00 to 186.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.13.

Shares of DNBBY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $24.70. 54,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.15. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $2.0629 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

