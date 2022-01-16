Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) to Issue $1.81 Quarterly Dividend

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.8125 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $101.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.55. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $105.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dominion Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

