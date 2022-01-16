Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,438 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domo by 145,949.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,692,000 after purchasing an additional 589,636 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 18.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after buying an additional 238,689 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter worth about $15,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at about $11,434,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domo stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

