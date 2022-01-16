Donut (DONUT) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $580,530.11 and approximately $8,009.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Donut has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00073273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.84 or 0.07692822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,951.68 or 0.99799182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

