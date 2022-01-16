Dora Factory Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $33.17 million and $7.97 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.28 or 0.00019222 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00059905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,007,106 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

