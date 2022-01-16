Dotmoovs (MOOV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $333,525.00

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Dotmoovs has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Dotmoovs has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and $333,525.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00060198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dotmoovs

Dotmoovs is a coin. It was first traded on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Dotmoovs

