DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Short Interest Update

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the December 15th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

DPCM Capital stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Friday. 9,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. DPCM Capital has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 1,308.8% during the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,408,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,804 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,922,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 530,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 271,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 704.2% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 304,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 267,035 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

