DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given “Sell” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. Citigroup assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist cut their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 745,525 shares of company stock valued at $34,413,940. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.