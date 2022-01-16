Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.01 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00063943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00072297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.65 or 0.07701234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,770.22 or 0.99853908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00069603 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

