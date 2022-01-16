Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.30.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of DUK opened at $104.04 on Friday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

