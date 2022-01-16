Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $182.00 to $137.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Duolingo traded as low as $90.43 and last traded at $91.83, with a volume of 471247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.02.

DUOL has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Get Duolingo alerts:

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 13,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $1,918,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 224,773 shares of company stock valued at $22,675,295 and sold 165,758 shares valued at $23,353,635.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $488,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $627,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $3,676,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Research analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.