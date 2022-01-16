E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Short Interest Update

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:EQUR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,463. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. E-Qure has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
E-Qure Company Profile
Recommended Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for E-Qure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Qure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.