EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP opened at $207.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.10.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

