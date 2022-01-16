Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

