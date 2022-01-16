Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Down 71.9% in December

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the December 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:EVN traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. 78,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,575. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
