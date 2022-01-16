Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Down 71.9% in December

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the December 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:EVN traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. 78,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,575. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 385,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,895 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 238,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 70,415 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 75,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 51,072 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

