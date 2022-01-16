Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Edap Tms posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of EDAP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 32,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

