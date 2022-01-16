Edison International Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.69 Per Share (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Edison International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.52. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EIX. Argus increased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

EIX stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.30%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after buying an additional 334,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,752,000 after purchasing an additional 325,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Edison International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 965,531 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

