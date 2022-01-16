Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) CFO Sells $44,820.80 in Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDIT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

