eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. eGain posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

EGAN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 44,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,687. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $323.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.39.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

