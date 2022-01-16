Eisai Co., Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eisai in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eisai’s FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ESALY. Citigroup cut Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Eisai stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.36. Eisai has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

