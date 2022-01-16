Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,508 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,002 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $27.03 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.