Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target cut by Barclays from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.53.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $93.66 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total value of $19,252,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,503 shares of company stock worth $33,964,126. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,801,000 after buying an additional 142,304 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,026,000 after buying an additional 74,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,978,000 after buying an additional 199,444 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

